DeKalb Schools modifying Irma make-up plan for missed classes

Top view of young girl sitting in eighties classroom writing in her books and learning mathematics. (Photo: patat, This content is subject to copyright.)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- The DeKalb County School District has modified their plan to make up days lost during the power outages following Tropical Storm Irma.

Initially, the plan was for the school day to be extended by 20 minutes every school day between Oct. 2 and the end of the semester.

That time period has shrunk a bit, and will only last from Oct. 2 to Oct. 31. They are also remaining open on Election Day, Nov. 7, instead of closing.

UPDATE: Hurricane Irma Make-Up Days- DCSD to extend school days by 20 minutes from Oct. 2 to Oct. 31. More info @ https://t.co/qDNJu9ldBh pic.twitter.com/Tgy8mcq70K — DeKalb Co. Schools (@DeKalbSchools) September 28, 2017

However, the district will seek input from principals, parent groups and community stakeholder groups through Friday, Oct. 13 on how best to recover the remaining time. Superintendent/CEO R. Stephen Green will make the final decision by Oct.16.

The district has four inclement weather days built into their calender but decided to gain back some of the lost instructional time instead of taking them.

“We did not want to simply recoup lost moments. Our most precious commodity is instructional time, and we want to make this an effective learning opportunity,” said Green right after the storm. “We lost four days and we’re trying to be as creative and productive as we can about recapturing that time. Extending the school day with this schedule is the least disruptive for all parties.”

RECAP: Extended school day schedule from Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, through Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017:

• Dismissal will occur 20 minutes later than normal, Monday-Friday, each week.

• Parents will receive a notification from their campus regarding the dismissal time.

For more information on the school make up plan, click here.

© 2017 WXIA-TV