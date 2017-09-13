Disabled man struggles during power outages post-Irma

ATLANTA -- Irma is long gone from our state, but the damage and thousands of power outages left in the storm's wake are complicating things for metro Atlantans who depend on power.

11Alive's Jennifer Leslie was out in Decatur Wednesday, two days after Tropical storm Irma blew across through the entire state. There, she found a big tree causing big problems for residents off Woodbridge Drive. But those neighbors were all concerned about the man who lives behind that tree, Greg Germani.

In fact, 11Alive was there when an officer with the neighborhood patrol stopped to check on the Decatur man.

Greg was in the news three years ago, after he suffered a traumatic brain injury when a driver intentionally hit him and knocked him off his bicycle.

He relies on power for his mechanical bed and hot water heater. Because he's wheelchair bound, he would have to have wheelchair access if they could find somewhere else to go.

"It's been do-able, but painful," Greg said, when 11Alive asked him how the past few days have been. "It's not a survival situation, but life is slow without power in your house."

Greg's partner Beth Anne Harrill said she's called Georgia Power again and again to get help, but no one could tell her when a crew will come out to clear the tree.

"Just to be in the dark -- what somebody with all these medical needs is supposed to do -- it's the height of unfairness," she said. "I guarantee you Greg's not the only one in this situation."

11Alive received a report from a Roswell community, claiming that residents were stranded inside a neighborhood with a downed tree blocking the only road into and out of the area. Some of those residents were reported to be elderly and suffering from medical conditions.

A spokesman for Georgia Power could not comment specifically on when this particular outage in Decatur would be restored, but said the company feels for customers with medical needs and tried to warn everyone to plan for outages ahead of the storm. Yet, there is no way to prioritize customer calls based on medical needs without slowing down the overall response.

According to Georgia Power, the company is still responding to 10,000 individual cases of specific damage. Their goal is is to have power restored to 95 percent of its customers by Sunday.

© 2017 WXIA-TV