Downtown roads closed as metal panels fall from buildings

ATLANTA - Peachtree Street and parts of Edgewood Avenue and Marietta Street have been closed off due to falling metal panels caused by winds from Irma.

The building located on 34 Peachtree Street, across the street from Woodruff Park, sustained some wind damage on Sunday and a metal panel fell from the top of the 32-story building onto the street below.

Police believe that there are 10 more metal panels that have the potential of falling as well so the entire area around the building has been closed off to traffic.

The streets that have been closed off are:

Peachtree St. between Wall St. and Auburn Ave. NE

Edgewood Ave. NE

Marietta St NW

Major Darin Schierbaum with Atlanta Police said, "The Atlanta Police Department, with cooperation of the Ambassador Force and the Georgia State University Police Department, has created a safety zone which you see, with police officers and tape, to keep everyone away from the area. What we do know is that the other panels are compromised and we do anticipate that over the next day that those will likely come down onto the area around us."

