Dozens of post-Irma pets up for adoption this weekend

ATLANTA - More pet adoptions are being made available by the Atlanta Humane Society this weekend for the dogs and cats who were moved to Atlanta before Hurricane Irma struck Florida.

The dogs and cats going up for adoption this weekend were already available for adoption in Florida shelters prior to Hurricane Irma. They were moved to Atlanta so Florida agencies could take in lost and displaced animals after the hurricane.

PHOTOS: Post-Irma pets now up for adoption in Atlanta

“These adoptable animals are not animals who were lost or abandoned before, during or after the hurricane,” the Humane Society said. “All of the animals are up-to-date with their vaccinations, spayed/neutered and micro-chipped. They also all go home with 30 days of Pet First Pet Insurance, a bag of Purina pet food and a VCA Animal Hospital vet visit.”

