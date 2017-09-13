Fayetteville Police offer to deliver hot meals to residents without power

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- As the days without power thanks to Irma drag on, we've seen many shining examples of kindness displayed in times of distress.

The latest one comes from the city of Fayetteville, Ga., where first responders have stepped up to the plate in a big way.

On Monday, Tropical Storm Irma knocked out power to more than a million customers across the entire state of Georgia. By Wednesday, hundreds-of-thousands were still sitting in the dark.

While crews work around the clock to restore power, members of the Fayetteville Police Department decided they would help serve hot meals to those in their community without the means to make one.

"If you live in Fayetteville, Ga. and have NO power, Police Department would like to bring you a warm meal. Please message us with an address, contact number, and how many people are in your household. Please share this if you know of someone!" the department wrote.

Since it was posted hours ago, the message has been shared nearly 2,000 times. Many commenters are praising the department for their thoughtfulness.

Several others are offering up a helping hand of their own.

We're feeling the love in this community!

via GIPHY

© 2017 WXIA-TV