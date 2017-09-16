Georgia may lose 30 percent of pecan harvest due to Irma

U.S. Reps. Austin Scott (R) and Sanford Bishop (L) speak after surveying a pecan orchard devastated by winds from Hurricane Irma.

Georgia may lose up to 30 percent of its pecan harvest because of Hurricane Irma, according to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

Perdue, a former Georgia governor, toured several pecan farms on Friday, according to 41NBC/WMGT.

Georgia is the nation's No. 1 pecan producer.

U.S. Reps. Austin Scott (R-8) and Sanford Bishop (D-2) toured the areas with Perdue.

“The impact is shocking and will be felt for many months,” said Perdue. “In addition to efforts being made on the ground to assist producers, we have taken a hard look at our regular reporting requirements and adjusted them so producers can take care of pressing needs first and mostly deal with documentation and claims later.

"President Trump’s directive is to help people first and deal with paperwork second.”

“Perdue understands full well the unique challenges ranchers and farmers face in this day and age, including when it comes to weather events that damage fields, orchards, and livestock,” said Scott. “I am confident that as we continue to assess the impacts of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma on our agriculture industry, we have an advocate who will fight for our producers in their time of greatest need."

