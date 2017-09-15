Giant Hurricane Irma no match for nation's smallest post office

In this file photo, post office clerk Shannon Mitchell inside the Ochopee Post Office, known as the smallest in the United States. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)

NAPLES, Fla. — The smallest post office in the United States survived one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded.

Hurricane Irma, which swept through Southwest Florida on Sunday, was no match for the 61-square-foot post office in Ochopee, which resumed operations Friday.

"It lost power temporarily and that was it," said Enola Rice, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Postal Service.

More: This sea creature found after Hurricane Harvey is pretty gnarly

Shannon Mitchell, the post office's clerk, runs the tiny operation. She, like many others in the area, lost her home to the ferocious storm.

"It is a total loss," Rice said. "The water was up to her windowsill."

Mitchell has since stayed with neighbors but reopened the post office, located on Tamiami Trail, on Friday.

The Ochopee Post Office, located at 38000 Tamiami Trail E. in Ochopee, Florida, has one 131-mile mail route that serves more than 900 residents. (Photo: Kristyn Wellesley/Naples Daily News)

Ochopee has one 131-mile mail route that serves more than 900 residents. The mail route covers deliveries in three counties — Monroe, Miami-Dade and Collier — and includes delivery on the Miccosukee Indian Reservation.

The tiny building used to serve as a storage shed for irrigation pipes for a nearby tomato farm but was pressed into service as post office after the Ochopee general store and post office was destroyed in a fire in 1953.

Now it's a tourist destination, with people traveling to see the nation's smallest post office and send a piece of mail from USPS site 1842US.

Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET and from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved