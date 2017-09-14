Go inside the home of a family getting ready without power

Like many families across the metro area, the Mohrs in Roswell are without power. In fact, their entire neighborhood was blocked by a mess of downed power lines tangled in fallen trees. They were trapped for days until yesterday when 11Alive's Jon Shirek reached out to Georgia Power who removed the mess.
Today was the first day back to school for Jackie, a 9th grader and Lucas, a 5th grader. In a house without power, they had to get creative.
11Alive's Jennifer Leslie visited the family as they got ready for work and school. Watch the interview below.
