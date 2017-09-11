How Georgia will be impacted by Irma

(Photo: maxuser)

ATLANTA - Hurricane Irma is a Tropical Storm as of Monday morning.

Tropical Storm Warning extended northward now includes metro Atlanta and all of north Georgia. The track of the potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma brings the storm into Georgia Monday.

THE LATEST UPDATE:

At 11:00 a.m. Monday, Tropical Storm Irma continued to move through northern Florida toward the Georgia line. It was located 70 miles east of Tallahassee, and was still producing hurricane force wind gusts. It has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

On the current forecast track, the center of Irma will continue to move into southwest Georgia this afternoon, and into eastern Alabama Tuesday morning.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Continued slow weakening is forecast, and Irma is likely to become a tropical depression on Tuesday.

Much of the metro Atlanta area is under a tropical storm warning that also covers much of north and central Georgia, along with the eastern third of Alabama. A tropical storm watch has been extended all the way to the Georgia-Tennessee border.

As Irma moves into south and central Georgia, portions of the area covered by the tropical storm warning may begin receiving winds exceeding tropical storm force (39 mph or greater) as soon as late Sunday night. Areas to the east of the center of Irma's path have the potential to receive more severe weather as the storm moves inland, with high winds, flooding rains and the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

Irma would be a tropical storm entering south Georgia if it continues on the current path. It would decrease in intensity to a tropical storm as the center moves southwest of Atlanta. While the strength of the winds might be less intense, the potential for severe weather will increase. Folks to the right of the track of the storm will have an enhanced severe weather threat. As we have seen the past few days, the track will continue to change before it moves in.

WHEN WILL IT IMPACT GEORGIA:

Rain, wind and severe weather are the main threats to the metro area on Monday. At this point, we could see 3-7 inches of rain, with higher amounts in some localized areas. We could also see sustained winds between 25-40 mph with gusts around 50 mph or higher. This is all based on the current forecast track. This track could change. Any shift to the west or east would impact what we get here.

MAIN THREATS FOR METRO ATLANTA

The main threats for the metro Atlanta area at this point appear to be wind, with sustained winds between 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. We could also see between 3 to 7 inches of rain. Severe weather is also possible with some spin up tornadoes.

