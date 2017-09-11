WXIA
Close

Tropical Storm Irma radar: Current forecast track, spaghetti models

WXIA Breaking News

WXIA 8:43 AM. EDT September 11, 2017

All eyes are on Hurricane Irma right now as it made landfall on Sunday afternoon.

As of 2:00 a.m. on Monday, September 11, the National Hurricane Center reported Irma has downgraded to a strong Category 1 storm with sustained winds of 85 mph. 

The storm made landfall at Marco Island, Florida, at 3:35 pm Sunday afternoon, as a Category 3 storm.

Many computer models used to help forecast where the storm might go has it making some sort of impact to Georgia. Please note -- the track will likely change, so keep checking back on this page for the very latest.

Keep checking back on this page for the very latest on the storm.

►MORE | How Georgia could be impacted by Hurricane Irma

►TRACK THE TROPICS | Download the 11Alive News App

► CHECKLIST | Your hurricane season supply kit

Forecast track 

Spaghetti models

Satellite image

►FOLLOW US: Follow StormTrackers Chris Holcomb, Chesley McNeil and Samantha Mohr

Hurricane Central: See more maps and radar

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories