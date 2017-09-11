Tropical Storm Irma radar: Current forecast track, spaghetti models

All eyes are on Hurricane Irma right now as it made landfall on Sunday afternoon.
As of 2:00 a.m. on Monday, September 11, the National Hurricane Center reported Irma has downgraded to a strong Category 1 storm with sustained winds of 85 mph.
The storm made landfall at Marco Island, Florida, at 3:35 pm Sunday afternoon, as a Category 3 storm.
Many computer models used to help forecast where the storm might go has it making some sort of impact to Georgia. Please note -- the track will likely change, so keep checking back on this page for the very latest.
