LIST | Reports of damage, trees down across the metro area

As Tropical Storm Irma moves through Georgia, we're starting to get reports of trees down and other damage across the metro Atlanta area.

Here are some of the locations with damage:

ALPHARETTA

Tree down and across utility lines on Mayfield Rd at Mayfield Circle in #Alpharetta. Road is closed. #Storm11 @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/aHnwL7JbB8 — Andy Broadway (@chaplin5) September 11, 2017

Winds are causing tree damage. pic.twitter.com/BQyJYwomOy — AlpharettaDPS (@AlpharettaDPS) September 11, 2017

ATLANTA

Lights out and limbs down in Atlanta business district as TS Irma winds hit area @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/1wwnz1Few4 — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) September 11, 2017

Downed tree in Druid Hills, roughly 60 ft tall Oak tree. Very thankful it did not land on garage apartment @11AliveNews #Irma2017 #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/NDBw5CaBdB — Max Stewart (@jmstew404) September 11, 2017

Trees and utility lines down across Hwy 154 east of Clifton St in East #ATL Road closed #Storm11 @11AliveNews #Irma pic.twitter.com/pEExRsibF1 — Andy Broadway (@chaplin5) September 11, 2017

ATHENS

Trees and Power Lines are down all over the county. pic.twitter.com/EbHP4LOIEA — Athens-Clarke Police (@accpolice) September 11, 2017

One of our officers had a tree fall on their car while on patrol, thankful the officer will be ok! PLEASE stay at home! pic.twitter.com/XvBiyAS5vM — Athens-Clarke Police (@accpolice) September 11, 2017

COBB COUNTY

Another huge tree down on power lines at Fulton Cobb County line. Power out at Johnson Ferry. #11alive pic.twitter.com/0mySWf0MvH — Chris Hopper (@Chris11Alive) September 11, 2017

DEKALB COUNTY

DeKalb County officials confirm a tree down on I-85 SB Access Road near Shallowford Road. The National Weather Service also confirms a large tree fell, pulling down power lines and blocking Curran Street NW. P

DOUGLAS COUNTY

FAYETTE COUNTY

FORSYTH COUNTY

Units are on scene of a tree and wires down in the 6000 block of Pine Ridge Circle. — ForsythCountySO (@ForsythCountySO) September 11, 2017

A woman was also killed by a falling tree as she sat in her car with her husband. Family said she was in the driveway of the home where she went to check on a family member.

FULTON COUNTY

GWINNETT COUNTY

The Gwinnett County Police Department shared numerous reports of damage on their Twitter page.

Photo taken at 1146 Forest Vale Ln, tree fell on house and car, no injuries pic.twitter.com/zvePAjxbPl — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) September 11, 2017

Street Hazard call - N Price Rd at Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Buford, traffic light fell down, only NB lanes open — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) September 11, 2017

HALL COUNTY

The Hall County Sheriff shared numerous reports of trees down on their Twitter page.

Don't drive here:



Spring Road @ Skelton Road — Hall County Sheriff (@HallCountySO) September 11, 2017

JOHNS CREEK

NEWNAN

PEACHTREE CITY

Another tree through a home in Peachtree City. No one injuried. pic.twitter.com/kMRUXXIgpY — Andy Pierrotti (@AndyPierrotti) September 11, 2017

Large sheets of Styrofoam blown across the parking lot and into trees located at Peachtree City business.#irma #11Alive pic.twitter.com/Wi8qdKsxSU — Andy Pierrotti (@AndyPierrotti) September 11, 2017

Tree falls on home in Peachtree city. We're live in a few minutes to explain the damage south of Atlanta soon. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/z0xADXibPm — Andy Pierrotti (@AndyPierrotti) September 11, 2017

ROCKDALE COUNTY

Around 4 p.m., the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office requested police shut down I-20 WB at West Avenue in Conyers as more trees were poised to fall.

SANDY SPRINGS

A man in his 50s was confirmed killed by tree that fell into his house in Sandy Springs.

SPALDING COUNTY

Dash came video from a driver in Spalding County shows the moment a car drove into a falling tree.

