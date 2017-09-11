LIST | Reports of damage, trees down across the metro area

As Tropical Storm Irma moves through Georgia, we're starting to get reports of trees down and other damage across the metro Atlanta area.
Looking for power outages? Click here for that story.
Power out? Here's what to do.
RELATED | View the widespread devastation as Irma crashes into Georgia
Here are some of the locations with damage:
ALPHARETTA
Tree down and across utility lines on Mayfield Rd at Mayfield Circle in #Alpharetta. Road is closed. #Storm11 @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/aHnwL7JbB8— Andy Broadway (@chaplin5) September 11, 2017
Winds are causing tree damage. pic.twitter.com/BQyJYwomOy— AlpharettaDPS (@AlpharettaDPS) September 11, 2017
ATLANTA
Lights out and limbs down in Atlanta business district as TS Irma winds hit area @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/1wwnz1Few4— Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) September 11, 2017
Downed tree in Druid Hills, roughly 60 ft tall Oak tree. Very thankful it did not land on garage apartment @11AliveNews #Irma2017 #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/NDBw5CaBdB— Max Stewart (@jmstew404) September 11, 2017
Trees and utility lines down across Hwy 154 east of Clifton St in East #ATL Road closed #Storm11 @11AliveNews #Irma pic.twitter.com/pEExRsibF1— Andy Broadway (@chaplin5) September 11, 2017
ATHENS
Trees and Power Lines are down all over the county. pic.twitter.com/EbHP4LOIEA— Athens-Clarke Police (@accpolice) September 11, 2017
One of our officers had a tree fall on their car while on patrol, thankful the officer will be ok! PLEASE stay at home! pic.twitter.com/XvBiyAS5vM— Athens-Clarke Police (@accpolice) September 11, 2017
Athens: Tree snaps-boom-onto E. Cloverhust Ave, not on house or cars. But takes out power lines. #Athens #irma #11Alive pic.twitter.com/OtiR8335jB— Jon Shirek (@JonShirek) September 11, 2017
COBB COUNTY
Another huge tree down on power lines at Fulton Cobb County line. Power out at Johnson Ferry. #11alive pic.twitter.com/0mySWf0MvH— Chris Hopper (@Chris11Alive) September 11, 2017
DEKALB COUNTY
@11AliveNews Scottdale Ga #Storm11 pic.twitter.com/vngrwkC7oU— charles flemming (@CharlesFlemming) September 11, 2017
The view in front of DeKalb Police Headquarters. #Irma#DKPD pic.twitter.com/RXKRiiBPRk— DeKalb County Police (@DeKalbCountyPD) September 11, 2017
DeKalb County officials confirm a tree down on I-85 SB Access Road near Shallowford Road. The National Weather Service also confirms a large tree fell, pulling down power lines and blocking Curran Street NW. P
DOUGLAS COUNTY
FAYETTE COUNTY
@FOX5Atlanta @11AliveNews @wsbtv Fayetteville**S Jeff Davis Dr. pic.twitter.com/o7hOQI0QKZ— Wesley Yates (@wildwesgolf) September 11, 2017
FORSYTH COUNTY
Units are on scene of a tree and wires down in the 6000 block of Pine Ridge Circle.— ForsythCountySO (@ForsythCountySO) September 11, 2017
A woman was also killed by a falling tree as she sat in her car with her husband. Family said she was in the driveway of the home where she went to check on a family member.
FULTON COUNTY
Careful out there - check out this tree on I-75 NB at Jonesboro Rd.??:@GADeptofTrans#11Alive #Irma pic.twitter.com/gXQabCmRxT— Cheryl Preheim (@CherylPreheim) September 11, 2017
GWINNETT COUNTY
The Gwinnett County Police Department shared numerous reports of damage on their Twitter page.
Photo taken at 1146 Forest Vale Ln, tree fell on house and car, no injuries pic.twitter.com/zvePAjxbPl— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) September 11, 2017
Street Hazard call - N Price Rd at Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Buford, traffic light fell down, only NB lanes open— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) September 11, 2017
@11AliveNews, a tree has fallen on the house! Auburn Ga #GwinnettCounty pic.twitter.com/Hjy6kedxhA— Lindsay Turner (@lindsayt0823) September 11, 2017
HALL COUNTY
The Hall County Sheriff shared numerous reports of trees down on their Twitter page.
Don't drive here:— Hall County Sheriff (@HallCountySO) September 11, 2017
Spring Road @ Skelton Road
JOHNS CREEK
Tree blocking Indian Village Drive has been removed. Thanks @JohnsCreekFire & @JohnsCreekPD! #storm11 pic.twitter.com/2vB5b8LH7u— Ronnalee Strickland (@ronnalee) September 11, 2017
NEWNAN
PEACHTREE CITY
Another tree through a home in Peachtree City. No one injuried. pic.twitter.com/kMRUXXIgpY— Andy Pierrotti (@AndyPierrotti) September 11, 2017
Large sheets of Styrofoam blown across the parking lot and into trees located at Peachtree City business.#irma #11Alive pic.twitter.com/Wi8qdKsxSU— Andy Pierrotti (@AndyPierrotti) September 11, 2017
Tree falls on home in Peachtree city. We're live in a few minutes to explain the damage south of Atlanta soon. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/z0xADXibPm— Andy Pierrotti (@AndyPierrotti) September 11, 2017
ROCKDALE COUNTY
Around 4 p.m., the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office requested police shut down I-20 WB at West Avenue in Conyers as more trees were poised to fall.
SANDY SPRINGS
A man in his 50s was confirmed killed by tree that fell into his house in Sandy Springs.
@11AliveNews sandy springs pic.twitter.com/TdzJapigzH— Justin Reynolds (@reynoldsj037) September 11, 2017
SPALDING COUNTY
Dash came video from a driver in Spalding County shows the moment a car drove into a falling tree.
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs