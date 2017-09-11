WXIA
LIST | Reports of damage, trees down across the metro area

It even resulted in a fatality.

Staff , WXIA 1:41 AM. EDT September 12, 2017

As Tropical Storm Irma moves through Georgia, we're starting to get reports of trees down and other damage across the metro Atlanta area.

Here are some of the locations with damage: 

ALPHARETTA

 

 

 

ATLANTA

 

 

 

 

ATHENS

 

 

 

 

COBB COUNTY

 

 

DEKALB COUNTY

 

 

 

DeKalb County officials confirm a tree down on I-85 SB Access Road near Shallowford Road. The National Weather Service also confirms a large tree fell, pulling down power lines and blocking Curran Street NW. P

DOUGLAS COUNTY

FAYETTE COUNTY

 

 

FORSYTH COUNTY

 

 

A woman was also killed by a falling tree as she sat in her car with her husband. Family said she was in the driveway of the home where she went to check on a family member.

FULTON COUNTY

 

 

GWINNETT COUNTY

The Gwinnett County Police Department shared numerous reports of damage on their Twitter page.

 

 

 

 

 

 

HALL COUNTY

The Hall County Sheriff shared numerous reports of trees down on their Twitter page.

 

 

JOHNS CREEK

 

 

NEWNAN

PEACHTREE CITY

 

 

 

 

ROCKDALE COUNTY

Around 4 p.m., the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office requested police shut down I-20 WB at West Avenue in Conyers as more trees were poised to fall.

SANDY SPRINGS

A man in his 50s was confirmed killed by tree that fell into his house in Sandy Springs.

 

 

SPALDING COUNTY

Dash came video from a driver in Spalding County shows the moment a car drove into a falling tree.

