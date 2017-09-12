MARTA resuming service Tuesday; Here's what you need to know

MARTA began to resume limited rail and bus service Tuesday morning as conditions start to improve across the metro area, with a goal of increasing service over the course of the day.

Rail service began operations on a modified weekend schedule, running at 20-minute intervals. MARTA supervisors were able to perform quality scans to check the rail system's infrastructure and verify power at all MARTA stations, and ultimately launch full rail service by 10 a.m.

Full MARTA Mobility operations rolled out beginning at 4 a.m.

MARTA bus operations began on a limited basis at 7 a.m., specifically with lines tied to hospitals, shelters and social service facilities. Those routes included:

6 (Emory)

19 (Clairmont Road)

21 (Memorial Drive)

78 (Cleveland Avenue)

99 (North Ave. / Boulevard)

110 (Peachtree St. / 'The Peach')

111 (Snapfinger Woods Dr. / Stonecrest)

123 (North DeKalb Mall / Decatur / East Lake)

185 (Holcomb Bridge Rd / Alpharetta Hwy / Old Milton Pkwy)

196 (Upper Riverdale / Southlake)

As routes are assessed and safety checks performed MARTA plans to increase bus service and to include heavy ridership routes, including:

5 (Piedmont Road / Sandy Springs)

15 (South DeKalb / Candler Road / Forest Pkwy)

39 (Buford Highway)

51 (Joseph E Boone Blvd)

71 (Cascade Road)

73 (Fulton Industrial)

83 (Campbellton Road)

87 (Roswell Rd. / Morgan Falls)

95 (Metropolitan Pkwy. / Hapeville)

107 (Glenwood Road)

120 (East Ponce de Leon Avenue)

All other routes will be added later in the day as MARTA plans to launch full bus service by noon on Tuesday

.

