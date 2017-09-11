MARTA suspends bus, rail and mobility service Monday

Jennifer Leslie / 11Alive

ATLANTA - Neither MARTA busses, trains nor the mobility service will run on Monday as Irma continues on it's path to Atlanta. The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority suspended all service beginning at 2:00 a.m. on September 11.

The entire state is under a state of emergency and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed urged all drivers to remain off the roadways.

“The projected impact of this approaching storm requires us to suspend all MARTA service for Monday. We will continue to coordinate with state and local officials and emergency personnel to determine our service schedule for Tuesday,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Keith Parker said. “Safety remains our top priority for both our customers and employees.”

MARTA's plans for Tuesday have not been announced. Customers can visit itsmarta.com or call the customer service line for updates (404) 848-5000.

