Mega adoption event to help animals stranded by Hurricane Irma

ATLANTA, GA. - Hundreds of cats and dogs stranded by Hurricane Irma need forever homes, and two local groups are teaming up to make that happen.

LifeLine Animal Project and Atlanta Human Society will hold a "mega" adoption event this weekend, hoping to place rescued animals.

There are so many cuties seeking shelter after #hurricaneirma at our emergency animal shelter.https://t.co/gebVwMlqTb pic.twitter.com/S4nXxrtHk0 — Atlanta Humane (@atlantahumane) September 13, 2017

According to LifeLine Animal Project, employees evacuated around 400 animals from the Fulton County Animal Services shelter prior to Irma, as the shelter was at risk of flooding. 100 of the 400 animals were placed with rescue groups while 50 were placed in foster homes. Two hundred were transported to the Atlanta Humane Society's emergency shelter, according to the group. The remaining animals that weren't adopted were taken back to the shelter after the storm.

“We are so grateful to AHS for taking in so many of our shelter animals,” LifeLine’s FCAS Director Lara Hudson said. “It is wonderful to be partnering with them to save lives.”

The adoption event will take place Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Atlanta Humane Society’s temporary emergency shelter, located at 1425 Market Blvd in Roswell.

Adoption prices vary among organizations, however all LifeLine Animal Project dogs over 25 lbs. may be adopted for $40, including spay/neuter, microchip and vaccinations.

Other shelters are also seeing high intake numbers.

DeKalb County Animal Services is reporting the highest intake number they've had in three years, with 575 animals, not including fosters. The group is also running an adoption special throughout the month where all dogs over 25 lbs. and all cats may be adopted for only $40, including their spay/neuter, microchip and vaccines!

© 2017 WXIA-TV