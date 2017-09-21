WXIA
Close
Weather Alert 20 weather alerts
Close

New Publix ad highlights company's Irma recovery donations

St. Simons is still recovering from the storm

WXIA 3:12 PM. EDT September 21, 2017

As Florida and Georgia continue cleaning up after Hurricane Irma, Publix Super Markets charities have announced it is donating $1 million to the American Red Cross and United Way.

The Lakeland, Fla.-based grocery chain has 185 stores in Georgia, second only to Florida’s 776. It also has a distribution facility and dairy plant in Dacula, Ga., and another bakery plant in Atlanta.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma damage in metro Atlanta

© 2017 WXIA-TV

WXIA

Coastal Ga. communities show their strength after Hurricane Irma

WXIA

Georgia may lose 30 percent of pecan harvest due to Irma

WXIA

Mega adoption event to help animals stranded by Hurricane Irma

WXIA

A true survivor rebuilds his home in Irma's aftermath

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories