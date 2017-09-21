New Publix ad highlights company's Irma recovery donations

As Florida and Georgia continue cleaning up after Hurricane Irma, Publix Super Markets charities have announced it is donating $1 million to the American Red Cross and United Way.

The Lakeland, Fla.-based grocery chain has 185 stores in Georgia, second only to Florida’s 776. It also has a distribution facility and dairy plant in Dacula, Ga., and another bakery plant in Atlanta.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma damage in metro Atlanta

© 2017 WXIA-TV