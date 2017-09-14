LIVE: An aerial view of Irma's damage in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA – Hurricane Irma blew through Georgia with heavy winds and rain in the form of a tropical storm.
11Alive's SkyTracker helicopter is surveying the damage on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Watch live here.
Follow the track of destruction as the storm rolled through metro Atlanta Monday, Sept. 11.
After the storm clears: Damage is done, cleanup begins
Tybee Island begins to flood
Irma damage spans metro Atlanta
Mother, child narrowly escape disaster
Parts of Florida left in ruins in the wake of Irma
Tropical storm churns through the Peach State with heavy winds, rain
The calm before the storm in Georgia
Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida
Tybee Island residents evacuate ahead of Hurricane Irma
Irma smashes Cuba coastline
Community clears grocery shelves throughout Atlanta as Irma approaches
Hurricane devastates the Caribbean islands
Irma crushes St. John Island in U.S. Virgin Islands
Hurricane Irma damage stretches across multiple countries
