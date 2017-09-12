Power out? You could be in the dark for a week

ATLANTA - As the metro area wakes up after Irma, many are without power. Across the entire state, more than one million people are in the dark.

Georgia Power and other companies are working to restore your lights but for some neighborhoods, that could take up to a week.

Power Outages

• Still waiting for your power to come back on? Turn on one of your lights so you'll know when it's restored. And use a flashlight for emergency lighting. Emergency officials warn candles can easily cause fires.

FOOD SAFETY

If your power was out for more than two hours, you should go through your refrigerator and freezer to remove any potentially spoiled foods. If you kept your doors shut, food can stay safe in a fridge for up to two hours and up to 48 hours in a freezer. Foodsafety.gov provides more details, including a list of foods and how long they'll remain fresh during an outage.

