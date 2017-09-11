ATLANTA - Power outages are starting to affect Georgia as Hurricane Irma moves in.

We have more than 529,000 people without power right now. Most of them are Georgia Power and Georgia EMC customers in south Georgia and the Savannah area where Irma's winds and rain are heaviest right now.

There were about 9,000 outages reported in the metro Atlanta area at 6:30 a.m. Monday. Many outages are because of trees falling and bringing down power lines.

You can check outages in your area and get an update on the status of your outage on GeorgiaPower.com and GeorgiaEMC.com.

GEORGIA POWER OUTAGE MAP | http://bit.ly/2jhSnIc

GEORGIA EMC OUTAGE MAP | http://bit.ly/2xVx29J

REPORT AN OUTAGE | Georgia Power: http://bit.ly/2jgwh94

REPORT AN OUTAGE | Georgia EMC: http://bit.ly/2gXMEmn

IF YOU SEE DOWNED POWER LINES | Call 1-888-891-0938

WATCH LIVE CONTINUOUS IRMA COVERAGE BELOW

© 2017 WXIA-TV