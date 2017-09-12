Watch this plane drift sideways, pushed by Irma winds in South Carolina

Video footage from Christopher Rosafort shows a plane struggling against Irma's winds in South Carolina. (Photo: Christopher Rosafort)

A plane eerily drifted off course during an attempted landing Monday in South Carolina, shoved sideways by forceful gales from the storm known as Irma.

That's according to eyewitness video submitted to TV station WMB, filmed below on a golf course near Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Video shows the plane descending before Irma grabs hold, prompting the plane to pull up and fly out of the storm's grasp.

“It was pretty intense,” said Christopher Rosafort, who said he filmed the video around noon. "The pilots did their best."

Rosafort told the station that an American Airlines plane did manage to land successfully, but two other planes could not.

Kirk Lovell, a spokesperson for the Horry County Department of airports, confirmed to the station that some planes indeed had to divert amid the storm to other airports.

Several delays and cancellations plagued Myrtle Beach International Airport throughout Monday, he said.

Irma's next air travel target? The world's busiest airport.

