When it's safe to drive back home after evacuating for Irma

ATLANTA - Thousands of people from Florida and South Georgia evacuated to the metro Atlanta area to escape Irma's wrath. Now that the storm is projected to move towards Alabama later on Monday, many are wondering when they can return home.

There are several factors to consider: Weather conditions, road conditions, electricity and gasoline.

11Alive StormTracker Chesley McNeil said the best option would be to wait until Tuesday morning at the earliest. That's because the majority of rain and high winds will be gone by Tuesday.

As for road conditions, crews around both states are working to clear roads as heavy winds bring down trees and power lines. The main roads are being cleared before the side streets. If you live in a rural area, it may take even longer to get those roads cleared.

In Florida, millions of people were without power after Irma moved out. Power crews are working to restore power as soon as possible.

In Georgia, a million people were without power before 3 p.m. on Monday. Georgia power and other power companies are working to restore power and trees bring down lines. However, the worst is yet to come.

Government officials and gas station owners are working to replenish fuel along the evacuation routes and in the hardest hit areas.

Florida Governor Rick Scott said Florida Highway patrol will begin escorting fuel trucks to resupply gas stations.

.@MyFDOT has cleared road access to Port Tampa. Once Port reopens, FHP will begin escorting fuel trucks to resupply gas stations. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 11, 2017

The Georgia Department of Transportation encouraged everyone to be cautious before attempting to drive to Florida.

As Irma continues to leave her mark with rain, high winds, power outages, trees and power lines down, please heed warnings and stay indoors. — Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) September 11, 2017





