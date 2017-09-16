Wife of lineman trying to restore power: 'They're doing their best'

Debbie Omar/Facebook

We know a lot of people are frustrated about the power situation across parts of Tampa Bay, but the wife of a lineman has a message she wants to get out.

Debbie Omar posted photos on Facebook, showing her husband, Corey, and their newborn baby girl, Bella. Corey has been out helping to get power restored following Hurricane Irma. And all the while, they don't have power themselves.

Debbie says she was discharged from the hospital Tuesday, but Corey wasn’t there because he was working around the clock.

Her message is to remember these linemen are out there doing their best to get everyone’s power restored. Her husband, she says, is sacrificing being with his newborn baby to make it happen.

Jeff Baker w/ @DukeEnergy says a lineman was assaulted last night. "We are feeding the lineman." @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/r0iiZjbneM — Shannon Valladolid (@ShannonMarieTV) September 16, 2017

Jeff Baker w/@DukeEnergy says new goal is to get everyone power in Pinellas TONIGHT. Says some areas are worse than others.@10NewsWTSP — Shannon Valladolid (@ShannonMarieTV) September 16, 2017

