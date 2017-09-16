WXIA
Wife of lineman trying to restore power: 'They're doing their best'

Laura Holder and 3-year-old Kate's picture of kindness to linemen went viral as the power crews work to restore power across the area.

We know a lot of people are frustrated about the power situation across parts of Tampa Bay, but the wife of a lineman has a message she wants to get out.

Debbie Omar posted photos on Facebook, showing her husband, Corey, and their newborn baby girl, Bella.  Corey has been out helping to get power restored following Hurricane Irma.  And all the while, they don't have power themselves.  

Debbie says she was discharged from the hospital Tuesday, but Corey wasn’t there because he was working around the clock.

Her message is to remember these linemen are out there doing their best to get everyone’s power restored.   Her husband, she says, is sacrificing being with his newborn baby to make it happen.

 

