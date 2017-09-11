You could be eligible for unemployment money if you miss work because of Irma

ATLANTA - Many people have been given a mandatory evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Irma's landfall in the states, but what if your job required you to stay and work?

It's an understandable quandary: Do you stay and work and wait out the storm, causing potential danger to your loved ones or do you move you and your family somewhere safe?

For many families, evacuating is the obvious answer, but then what do you do with your job?

Unfortunately for some, leaving equates to losing their means of income, and that's where FEMA could provide a possible solution.

FEMA's Disaster Unemployment Assistance program provides local, state, tribal and territorial governments in the aftermath of a presidential disaster declaration with unemployment benefits and reemployment services to individuals who have lost their jobs.

Here are the general requirements:

Not eligible for regular unemployment insurance

Be unemployed as a direct result of the disaster

Be able and available for work, unless injured as a direct result of the disaster

File an application for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) within 30 days of the date of the announcement of availability of DUA

Have not refused an offer of employment in a suitable position

Conditions of unemployment:

The individual has had a week of unemployment following the date the major disaster began

The individual is unable to reach his/her place of employment

The individual was scheduled to start work and the job no longer exists or the individual was unable to reach the job

The individual became the major supporter of the household because the head of the household died as a direct result of the disaster

The individual cannot work because of an injury caused as a direct result of the major disaster

The individual lost a majority of income or revenue because the employer or self-employed business was damaged, destroyed or closed by federal government

You can get more detailed information from FEMA's website and check to see if you are eligible to apply for this assistance or you can call the U.S. Department of Labor at 1-866-487-2365.

