Katrina vs. Maria: How does the government response compare?

It's now been nearly two weeks since Hurricane Maria first made landfall on Puerto Rico.

The powerful storm made landfall on the U.S. territory on Sept. 20, knocking out power and communications, triggering landslides and causing at least a dozen deaths.

Since then, aid has been slowly trickling in to the island, but many have lamented what's been called a delayed response in getting those supplies -- especially food, water and fuel -- to those who need it most.

President Trump has found himself in the middle of all the criticism after critics claimed he and his administration were not moving fast enough to help. Many are already drawing comparisons to the way George W. Bush handled another devastating storm: Hurricane Katrina.

So 11Alive wanted to: Is Hurricane Maria President Trumps "Hurricane Katrina?"

Strength?

First, the basics: Hurricane Katrina was a category 3 storm when it made landfall along the Gulf Coast of the U.S. Maria, by comparison, was a category 4.

Cost?

According to NBC News, Katrina recovery cost $108 billion. Right now, it's hard to compare that to how much it will cost to rebuild Puerto Rico, mostly because officials haven't been able to conduct a full assessment due to many still-impassable roads.

Aid Package?

Four days after Katrina, Congress was able to approve and pass a $10.5 billion dollar aid package. Meanwhile, it's been more than 10 days since Maria first made landfall on the island, and NBC reports it could be weeks before any formal request can be made because the damage needs the be accurately assessed first.

Meal Kits?

About a week after Hurricane Katrina landed, 25 million in meal kits, 31 million liters of water and 2,700 workers were already on the ground and getting to hurricane victims. For Maria, at nine days, there have been only about 4.4 million meal kits and 6.5 liters of water distributed and around 600 workers on the ground, though that number is expected to increase.

Before the storm?

According to NBC News, when Katrina made landfall, nearly 10,000 National Guard troops were in place on the ground before the storm hit. Overall, there were a total of 72,000 National Guard members and relief workers deployed.

Some of the criticism with Hurricane Maria is that there were few teams in place before the storm made landfall, making relief efforts that much harder to get started. So far, 10,000 troops and relief workers have been dispatched to Puerto Rico.

