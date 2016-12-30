Light flurries possible in North Ga. on NYE; another chance in future

It may be possible to see a few flurries flying in the North Georgia mountains on New Year's Eve day!

Moisture will be moving out of the Gulf Coast region and will meet up with colder air over the mountains so it's possible to see a few flurries form before it all turns to rain during the evening hours.

If some flakes form, they will not last long and there will be no accumulation, as the temperatures will be too warm for anything to stick.

There will be a chance for rain almost every day this week. In fact, the rainfall forecast amounts for next week are in the range of 3-5" which would greatly help out the drought.

Most of the week, the temps will remain very mild well and above freezing, but then temperatures take a dive once again below freezing Friday night.

Next weekend, we may end up seeing a more significant winter weather event across North Georgia. While the European model and the GFS model both show accumulating snow across Tennessee, the Euro is more robust, giving us 1 to 4 inches across North Georgia. The GFS gives the Metro area trace amounts and heavier amounts across central Tennessee.

GFS model

Euro model

Being some seven to 10 days away, 11Alive StormTrackers don't have a lot of confidence in either model coming to fruition, yet. However, they will keep their eyes on this extended forecast as we get closer, for a possible accumulating snow somewhere across North Georgia.

