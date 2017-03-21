At least three school districts are opening late on Wednesday after a night of intense storms. One is closed for the day.

Dalton Public Schools, Dawson County Schools and Lumpkin County Schools are all opening two hours late.

Pickens County Schools are closed for the day.

Dalton schools posted a note on their Facebook page saying the delay is due to "severe weather damage throughout the city."

Dawson schools posted on their Facebook page that the two hour delay is because of "a high number of downed trees and power outages."

Lumpkin County Schools posted on their Facebook page that the delay is cause by the "storm damage and power outages."

Pickens County schools said they decided to close because of the "downed trees and power outages." All after school and school activities are also canceled for Wednesday.

We will continue to update this list if more school systems will delay opening.

Tuesday evening's storms caused trees to fall and power to go out across the metro area and north Georgia. It also dropped golf ball-sized hail and brought winds up to 60 mph.

At least one person was killed as a result of the storms, when a tree fell on a Hoschton home.

