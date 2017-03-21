Man killed when tree crashes through Jackson Co. home

A Jackson Co. man was killed when tree fell on home on the evening of March 22, 2017

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. -- A man was killed when a tree fell on his home in Hoschton Tuesday evening.

At least three people were home when severe weather caused the large tree to fall. Sheriff Janis Mangun they got the call around 9:30 that someone was trapped inside the house in the bedroom.

A woman and her child were able to escape the home after the free fell and were not injured.

Sheriff Mangun said the tree hit the back of the house and said there are trees down around the county.

"We had some powerful storms come through here earlier tonight and this is just a result of these powerful storms," she said.

Several trees were also down around metro Atlanta because of the storm. Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect in dozens of counties, including all of metro Atlanta Tuesday when the storms cut power to more than 100,000 people and dropped large hail.

