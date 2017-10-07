Nate hitting the mouth of the Mississippi River

At 7 pm CT on Saturday, the center of Hurricane Nate was hitting the mouth of the Mississippi River, and has shifted direction slightly. It is now moving to the north at 20 mph. A turn to the north-northeast is expected later tonight, as it moves back over water and is headed toward a second landfall on the Mississippi coastline. It is expected to make a turn to the northeast on Sunday.



Maximum sustained winds are at 85 mph.



After making landfall on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi, , the center of Nate is expected to pass over portions of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee late tonight through Sunday night.

Aircraft reconnaissance data and Doppler radar indicate that the maximum sustained winds have decreased to about 85 mph. Strengthening is not likely before the second landfall over the next few hours. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall, with Nate becoming a tropical depression by Sunday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) mainly to the east of the center.

Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area in the next few hours, with tropical storm conditions already spreading onshore. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the tropical storm warning area tonight and Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions are possible in the hurricane watch area tonight.

Weakening is expected after landfall, and the storm is expected to track across Alabama, northern Georgia and eastern Tennessee as a Tropical Storm through Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. It should be noted that impacts from heavy rain and potential tornadoes will precede the most significant winds with this system and are possible as early as this evening.

During the height of the storm, winds of 30 to 40 mph will be possible with gusts as high as 50 mph across far northwest Georgia. Storm total rainfall is expected to be on the order of 3 to 6 inches north of a line from Rome, to Dawsonville, to Homer with locally higher amounts possible.

The National Weather Service has issued tropical storm watches for dozens of Georgia counties, as Hurricane Nate approaches landfall.

Nate was upgraded to a hurricane late Friday as it makes its way toward landfall.

A tornado watch was issued for portions of lower Alabama and Mississippi, along with parts of the Florida panhandle shortly after 7 pm CT, as Nate made its first landfall. Several tornado warnings had already been issued as the outer feeder bands of Nate made their way into Alabama and Mississippi.

A hurricane warning remains in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Alabama-Florida border. This includes metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A storm surge warning is also in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa-Walton County line in Florida, and includes the northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from west of Grand Isle to Morgan City, Louisiana, and from east of the Alabama-Florida border to Indian Pass, Florida.

A hurricane watch has been issued from east of the Alabama-Florida line to the Okaloosa-Walton County line.

A tropical storm watch has been issued from east of the Okaloosa-Walton County line to Indian Pass, Florida, and west of Morgan City, Louisiana to Intracoastal City, Louisiana.

HOW WILL IT IMPACT GEORGIA

The latest forecast track has Nate moving across parts of Alabama and approaching northwest Georgia by Sunday afternoon or evening. Based on the current track, the likelihood of seeing tropical-storm-force winds in excess of 40 mph is possible in or near metro Atlanta from Nate is increasing.

Several hours of these types of winds would likely bring down trees and power lines over portions of the metro area.

Chris says that along with the high winds, heavy rains and severe weather are possible across north Georgia, with anywhere from 2-to-6 inches of rain possible, and isolated rainfall amounts of up to 10 inches. This could bring flash floods in streams and creeks, as well as in areas of poor drainage across the metro area.

Severe weather in tropical storm feeder bands could spawn a few isolated spin-up tornadoes across parts of north Georgia.

Most of northwest Georgia remain under a Tropical Storm Watch as Nate heads toward shore, and a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the far northwestern counties of the state, including Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd and Walker counties. .

A hurricane warning means hurricane conditions are possible within the warned area, usually within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Warning is issued for coastal areas when life-threatening inundation from storm surge is possible, generally within 36 hours. In both cases, immediate life-saving precautions are imperative.

A tropical storm warning is issued when tropical storm conditions and tropical storm force winds are possible in the warned area within 36 hours.

Hurricane and storm surge watches are issued when hurricane and life-threatening storm surge conditions are possible in the watch areas within 48 hours. A tropical storm watch is issued when tropical storm conditions are possible in the warned area within 48 hours.

