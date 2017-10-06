Nate upgraded to hurricane as it blows into the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Watch issued for north Georgia (Photo: WXIA)

Tropical storm Nate was upgraded to a hurricane late Friday as it makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico.

Just after 11:30 p.m. the National Hurricane Center reported that the storm had winds at 75 mph elevating it to the Category 1 status.

The storm is now moving north-northwest at 22 mph just 95 miles west of Cuba.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb said that the storm is expected to continue moving through the Gulf as a Category 1 hurricane.

"Early Saturday morning, 80 mph winds, making landfall around the Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama coastal region late Saturday into early Sunday morning," Holcomb said.

He said that it will hold onto hurricane strength as it moves into southwest Alabama by around 7 a.m. Holcomb said that he predicts the storm to hit northwest Georgia as a weak tropical storm around 7 p.m. Sunday.

However, he cautioned that he still expects the storm to be a tropical storm with 40 mph winds before eventually being downgraded to a tropical depression.

A hurricane warning has been issued for the northern Gulf Coast, from Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Alabama-Florida border. This includes metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A storm surge warning is also in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa-Walton County line in Florida, and includes the northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain.

► TIMELINE | The path of Tropical Storm Nate and what it means for Georgia

(Photo: maxuser, WXIA)

A tropical storm warning is in effect from west of Grand Isle to Morgan City, Louisiana, and from east of the Alabama-Florida border to the Okaloosa-Walton County, Florida line.

A hurricane watch has been issued from east of the Alabama-Florida line to the Okaloosa-Walton County line and west of Grand Isle, Louisiana to Morgan City, Louisiana. A storm surge Watch has been issued for areas from the Okaloosa-Walton County line to Indian Pass, Florida.

A tropical storm watch has been issued from east of the Okaloosa-Walton County line to Indian Pass, Florida, and west of Morgan City, Louisiana to Intracoastal City, Louisiana.

HOW WILL IT IMPACT GEORGIA

The latest forecast track has Nate moving across parts of Alabama and approaching northwest Georgia by Sunday afternoon or evening. Based on the current track, the likelihood of seeing tropical-storm-force winds in excess of 40 mph is possible in or near metro Atlanta from Nate is increasing.

Several hours of these types of winds would likely bring down trees and power lines over portions of the metro area.

Chris says that along with the high winds, heavy rains and severe weather are possible across north Georgia, with anywhere from 2-to-6 inches of rain possible, and isolated rainfall amounts of up to 10 inches. This could bring flash floods in streams and creeks, as well as in areas of poor drainage across the metro area.

Severe weather in tropical storm feeder bands could spawn a few isolated spin-up tornadoes across parts of north Georgia.

Early Friday evening, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Watch for north Georgia, including all of metro Atlanta, until further notice. The watch area is northwest of a line roughly from Americus to Augusta, and includes all of metro Atlanta and Athens

A hurricane warning means hurricane conditions are possible within the warned area, usually within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Warning is issued for coastal areas when life-threatening inundation from storm surge is possible, generally within 36 hours. In both cases, immediate life-saving precautions are imperative.

A tropical storm warning is issued when tropical storm conditions and tropical storm force winds are possible in the warned area within 36 hours.

Hurricane and storm surge watches are issued when hurricane and life-threatening storm surge conditions are possible in the watch areas within 48 hours. A tropical storm watch is issued when tropical storm conditions are possible in the warned area within 48 hours.

Stay with 11Alive and 11Alive.com for the latest on this developing tropical weather system.

► For the latest weather updates, visit our weather page at 11Alive.com/weather

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 11Alive app now.

© 2017 WXIA-TV