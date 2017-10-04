New tropical depression forms with Georgia in its crosshairs

Tropical Depression #16 formed Wednesday morning, and may become Tropical Storm Nate later in the day. (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA - Tropical Depression 16 formed Wednesday morning in the southwestern Caribbean Sea and is expected to become Tropical Storm Nate later in the day.

11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb says Nate is forecast to become a hurricane once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. It will move toward the northern Gulf Coast this weekend.

All of Georgia is in the forecast cone at this point.

Chris says rain is expected from the storm, but at this point, it is too early to forecast just how much rain and what sort of impact the storm will make on the metro Atlanta and north Georgia areas.

The governments of Honduras and Nicaragua have issued tropical storm warnings ahead of the storm as it makes its way northward.

Interests across the northern and eastern Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida are advised to monitor the progress of the storm as it moves northward.

© 2017 WXIA-TV