North Georgia storms move quickly, knock down trees

ATLANTA - Wednesday's earlier wave of storms brought trees crashing down across parts of north Georgia, and a similar scene played out in midtown Atlanta.

After several days of rain, the ground in many places was left saturated, with a number of large trees falling across the area. In the city, only a small bit of rain fell on Wednesday, but severe storms moved across the far northern portion of the metro area.

Strong winds and heavy rains moved through Whitfield, Gordon, Murray, Towns and Union counties earlier in the day, leaving homeowners in that area to deal with large trees on top of houses and having knocked over power lines.

PHOTOS | Wednesday's storm photos

"I didn't expect it to be that quick. It was really quick," said Amy Roberts in Whitfield County. "Then all of a sudden, the wind was going everywhere. Next thing, I was getting tornado warnings on my phone."

"All we heard was a loud roar, and then the tree came crashing down," said James Burk, also from Whitfield County. "We looked later, and noticed it wasn't one tree, but two trees. The largest one I would say is about a five-foot circle."

Local emergency managers say they found several totaled cars due to downed trees in those areas, but no injuries were reported.

MORE | Current weather forecast

WATCH | Weather cameras

INTERACT | Tell us what you see by posting on our Facebook page or Tweet using #Storm11

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2017 WXIA-TV