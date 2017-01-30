NWS confirms 40 tornadoes ripped through Georgia

The tornado leveled a mobile home park in Adel, GA. PHOTO: Reginald Garland

The National Weather Service confirmed that Georgia experienced 40 tornadoes in the span of two days last week.

In all, from January 21st through January 23rd, 75 tornadoes were confirmed throughout eight states from Texas to South Carolina. These storms became the second deadliest January tornado outbreak in U.S History, falling right behind the January tornadoes of 1999.

NWS storm surveys have concluded and 40 #tornadoes have been confirmed for the state of GA during the Jan 21-22 tornado outbreak. #GAWX pic.twitter.com/eJW0eDsA5A — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 30, 2017

However, the January tornadoes in Georgia went down as the third deadliest tornado outbreak in Georgia history and the deadliest outbreak in South Georgia.

Storm winds reached over 70 mph throughout cities such as Adel and Albany, Georgia with tornadoes in Albany traveling over 70 miles long.

These tornadoes took the lives of at least 15 people while injuring 43 others.

Areas around the state continue to recover as the American Red Cross is mobilizing its resources and volunteers to help those impacted.

