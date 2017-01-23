Officials begin identifying victims of deadly south Ga. storms

11Alive's SkyTracker flew over Albany, Ga. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 after destructive storms swept through south Georgia. Close to 20 people were killed in the deadly weather. (Photo: 11Alive SkyTracker, WXIA)

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -- In the aftermath of devastating weekend storms that spawned deadly tornadoes, officials have started releasing the names of some of the victims who lost their lives.

11Alive's NBC affiliate station WALB in Albany first reported the names of the victims, which were released by local officials in the southern Georgia counties hit by the tornadoes.

Some of the victims include:

Alexis Livingston, 18 -- Cook County

Jamie Cantrell Walters, 33 -- Cook County

Mary Cantrell, 62 -- Cook County

Adreian Mays, 38 -- Cook County

Lawansa Perry, 41 -- Cook County

Amanda Rowe, 41 -- Cook County

Joe Deskins, 36 -- Cook County

Paul Freeman, 82 -- Albany

Oscar Reyna, 39 -- Albany

Russell Nix, 82 -- Berrien County

Ann Nix, 78 -- Berrien County

Jessie Hames Newsom -- Brooks County

Bettie Lee Newsom -- Brooks County

At this time, officials report that at least 15 people were killed. Dozens more were left injured in the aftermath, and the Red Cross is assisting at least 60 families. At least five people had been reported missing from the Adel area.

Anyone looking for information on missing people in Dougherty County can call 229-483-6201.

Concerned families in Cook County can contact the Adel First Assembly of God at 229-896-3935 as well as First Baptist Church of Adel at 229-561-1201.

So far, at least seven tornadoes have been confirmed by survey teams with the National Weather Service, though as they continue to sift through the damage, that number could increase. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has since declared a state of emergency for much of central and south Georgia.

