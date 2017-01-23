Officials begin identifying victims of deadly south Ga. storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -- In the aftermath of devastating weekend storms that spawned deadly tornadoes, officials have started releasing the names of some of the victims who lost their lives.
11Alive's NBC affiliate station WALB in Albany first reported the names of the victims, which were released by local officials in the southern Georgia counties hit by the tornadoes.
Some of the victims include:
- Alexis Livingston, 18 -- Cook County
- Jamie Cantrell Walters, 33 -- Cook County
- Mary Cantrell, 62 -- Cook County
- Adreian Mays, 38 -- Cook County
- Lawansa Perry, 41 -- Cook County
- Amanda Rowe, 41 -- Cook County
- Joe Deskins, 36 -- Cook County
- Paul Freeman, 82 -- Albany
- Oscar Reyna, 39 -- Albany
- Russell Nix, 82 -- Berrien County
- Ann Nix, 78 -- Berrien County
- Jessie Hames Newsom -- Brooks County
- Bettie Lee Newsom -- Brooks County
At this time, officials report that at least 15 people were killed. Dozens more were left injured in the aftermath, and the Red Cross is assisting at least 60 families. At least five people had been reported missing from the Adel area.
Anyone looking for information on missing people in Dougherty County can call 229-483-6201.
Concerned families in Cook County can contact the Adel First Assembly of God at 229-896-3935 as well as First Baptist Church of Adel at 229-561-1201.
So far, at least seven tornadoes have been confirmed by survey teams with the National Weather Service, though as they continue to sift through the damage, that number could increase. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has since declared a state of emergency for much of central and south Georgia.
