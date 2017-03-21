Pollen count extremely high today

ATLANTA - The pollen count for the second day of Spring is in the extremely high range. For Tuesday, March 21, the count is 1549.

The top contributors to the high count are pine, oak, birch, elm and juniper trees as well as plantain and mugwort weeds. This is the highest reported pollen count for March, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.

Some local doctors say your daily habits are making your allergies worse.

"More and more people come in thinking they have a cold, but in many cases it is an allergy attack, even if they’ve never had allergies before,” says Dr. Jeremy Allen, a board certified family practitioner at American Family Care.

