Potentially severe storms expected over weekend

ATLANTA -- As the storms move into Georgia, The 11Alive Storm Trackers are getting a better idea of when rain will be hitting metro Atlanta.

We expect Friday evening to remain quiet with just a slight chance of an isolated shower later in the evening. During this time, most areas will stay dry. But overnight and into Saturday morning, we're tracking another round of rain and storms moving in. These will push into west Georgia after 7 a.m. and then move into the metro area from mid-morning until after lunch. The storms have the potential to develop damaging wind, large hail and even the chance of an isolated tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has much of metro Atlanta and areas to the south in a "slight" risk for severe storms.

There should be a break from the weather Saturday afternoon before another wave of storms moves in overnight into Sunday. These storms have the potential to be severe. Mid-morning into early afternoon should bring yet another break in the weather before yet another round of rain moves in late in the afternoon and continues into the evening. Once again, there is a chance for some strong thunderstorms.

A few lingering showers are expected early Monday morning but it will dry out for Tuesday with slightly cooler temperatures.

WATCH | Weather cameras

