Prelim: 14 tornado tracks reported after Saturday storms

ATLANTA -- It's only the first wave, but Saturday morning's severe storms ended with more than 20 reports of tornado activity across central and south Georgia.

Tornado reports spanned several counties including Harris, Talbot, Upson, Taylor, Monroe, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Baldwin and Johnson.





With 14 tornado tracks reported preliminarily during the storm, there was more than enough damage for trained spotters and meteorologists to confirm tornado activity either by eye or through radar.

Also reported were strong storms in Putnam County in the area of Eatonton where local authorities believed another tornado touched down Saturday at around 1:30 p.m.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard R. Sills released several photos of the aftermath at Oconee Springs Park which saw serious damage and even an overturned mobile home.

Sills said despite the damage, there have been no reports of injuries so far.

In addition to strong winds and tornadoes, the severe storms also brought with them a massinve amount of rain - 3.12 inches over the course of 24 hours.

That brings year to date totals up to 7.04 inches of rain - far more than the area had this time in 2016.

And even as this storm moves out, Georgia residents can expect an even stronger second wave early Sunday morning followed by yet another later Sunday.

It's all part of a major storm system that began passing through metro Atlanta late Friday. The 11Alive Storm Trackers will continue to update as new storm conditions develop at: 11Alive.com/Weather.

So far, the national weather service has reported damage in several counties across Georgia, including:

Harris County

9 trees down in the town of Cataula. one tree was hit by a car and another was on a house. numerous trees downed in the area off Chambliss road. No major damage to home (ffc)

Debris on road and power lines down on 27 northbound at Chambliss Road. and at Hwy 315 intersection to Holland Road. Roads closed due to debris and powerlines down. (ffc)

Talbot County

Numerous trees and powerlines down. Significant damage to a home. Residents home and no injuries. (ffc)

Upson County

Damage reported at the Riverbend Restaurant on the Flint River. Dozens of trees down. Snapped. And powerlines down. (ffc)

Damage reported southwest of the Upson County airport. Many trees down and snapped. Trees on homes. Powerlines down. (ffc)

Talyor County

Report indicates severe roof damage. (ffc)

Monroe County

Tornadic damage was located in Smarr. Multiple trees down and also snapped. (ffc)

Tornadic damage appears to end southwest of Juliette. Many trees down in the area and power lines down along the track ending near Ga. 87. (ffc)

Houston County

Rain wrapped tornado cross Hwy. 96 1/4 mile west of Moody and Hwy 96 intersection. Spotters vehicle hit by 8 inch tree limb as the tornado crossed the hwy. (ffc)

Tree on a house near lake joy and sandefur road. Walmart at booth road in warner robins has roof damage. Spotter reports possible minor damage at kroger across the stre (ffc)

Rain wrapped tornado visually seen by amateur radio moving north at 35 to 40 mph. (ffc)

3 homes sustained major damage. 4 homes with minor damage in the hidden creek estates off of booth road. Numerous other trees and powerlines downed in the area. (ffc)

Bleckley County

Multiple trees were reported down across the area as well as many powerlines. 911 center went down at the time. At the location of this LSR there was minor structural (ffc)

Laurens County

Numerous trees downed across the county. Concentrated areas just west of Dudley north and south of Interstate 16. Damage correlates with radar signatures. (ffc)

Baldwin County

Numerous trees and powerlines down along Deep Step Road. Close to the Hancock County line. (ffc)

Multiple trees and powerlines down along Deep Step Road. (ffc)

Johnson County

Damaged along Sa Attaway Road. Time estimated from radar. Tds signature from radar at this location. (ffc)

Mobile home damaged on Moores Chapel Road/Sa Attaway Road (ffc) EMA reported damage to barn along Triutt Poole Road and a cabin

