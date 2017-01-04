Crews are preparing for winter weather.

If you're new to Atlanta, "Bless Your Heart," you just don't understand.

You weren't stuck in your car during the 2014 for Snowjam for 20 hours wondering how you'd go to the bathroom.

You didn't grow up hearing the stories about the Storm of the Century in 1993 or the shame of the Super Bowl ice storm of 2000.

You can laugh at our preparations, or you can go get your milk, bread, and beer.

As the 11Alive StormTrackers narrow down how, when, and where we'll get snow this weekend (Click here for the latest forecast), the Georgia Department of Transportation is already preparing to treat the roads.

Wednesday, GDOT Engineer Dale Brantley told 11Alive News 5,000-gallon tanker trucks filled with brine will be staging in Gainesville, Catersville and Locust Grove.

"This is really a pre-treatment process so that we can get that that initial salt treatment on the roads prior to the storm coming in," he said.

He said the GDOT is closely watching the weather forecast and looking for a window to treat the roads, "preferably after rush hour on Friday."

Prior to 2014, brine wasn't widely used in Georgia. But then Snowjam happened.

"We realized we can't be out there at the onset of the event. Especially if everyone is trying to go home," Brantley said. He said crews started testing the use and found even if some of the brine washed away, enough residual salt remained to keep the roads from freezing.

New models show the event is likely to hit Metro Atlanta Friday night into Saturday morning. Track the storm here.

PHOTOS | Crews prepare to brine roads

