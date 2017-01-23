WXIA
Red Cross: Ga. tornadoes forced 60 residents into shelters

Tim Darnell , WXIA 1:54 PM. EST January 23, 2017

ATLANTA, Ga -- More than 60 residents huddled in Red Cross shelters overnight after devastating tornadoes hit south Georgia. 

A spokesperson for the Red Cross said volunteers were working closely with emergency management officials in Cook and Dougherty counties to "respond to heartbreaking devastation, injuries, and loss of life". 


Three shelters were set up to provide food, comfort kits, replacement medications, and other essentials:

Cook County:
First Baptist Church of Adel
200 E. Fifth St. 
Adel, Ga 31620

People interested in donating supplies can drop them off at:
First Assembly of God Church
601 Massee Post Rd.
Adel, Ga 31620

Dougherty County:
Albany Civic Center
100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Albany, Ga. 31701

People interested in donating supplies (not food/ water) can drop off at:
Any Goodwill location 

Turner County:
Turner County Civic Center
354 Lamar St.
Ashburn, Ga 31714

“In addition to support for local emergency responders, our first priority will be to work with our partners to provide food and safe shelter for those in need,” said Chris Baker, Red Cross disaster officer for Georgia. “

Fifteen people were killed and 43 people were injured after a series of storms moved through southwest Georgia Saturday evening and early Sunday morning, according to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.

A massive tornado struck Albany and southwest Georgia on Sunday afternoon, leaving massive damage in its wake.

