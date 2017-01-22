Red Cross mobilizing volunteers, supplies to help SW Georgia storm victims

Storms ripped through SW Georgia overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. IMAGES WALB-TV

ATLANTA, Ga -- The American Red Cross is mobilizing its resources and volunteers to help those impacted by a weekend of strong storms and tornadoes that slammed south and southwest Georgia over the weekend.

“In addition to support for local emergency responders, our first priority will be to work with our partners to provide food and safe shelter for those in need,” said Chris Baker, Red Cross disaster officer for Georgia. “We continue to monitor the strong potential for flooding and more tornadoes over the next 24 hours and are prepared to respond in local communities statewide.”

Eleven people were killed and 23 people were injured after a series of storms moved through southwest Georgia Saturday evening and early Sunday morning, according to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.

A massive tornado struck Albany and southwest Georgia on Sunday afternoon, leaving an unknown amount of damage in its wake.

