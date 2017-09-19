Riding it out - again: Island dwellers, vacationers with Atlanta ties prepare for Maria

(Photo: David Gregoire)

ATLANTA -- Puerto Rico is preparing for a direct hit from a major hurricane. Authorities are warning people in wooden or flimsy homes to find safer shelter.

And while many people flew out for the weekend, others are now stuck - including many tourists. Now, 11Alive is talking to folks on the island with Atlanta ties.

They're worried for sure. Puerto Rico hasn't seen a storm like Maria since Hurricane Okeechobee in 1928. That one killed 300 people.

On top of it all, Puerto Rico is still recovering from Irma and some are still without power. Hurricane Maria battered Guadeloupe and Dominica on Monday. And on Wednesday, it's expected to strike Puerto Rico. The government is telling people to evacuate or die.

One woman who lives on the island in a concrete house outside the flood zone is hunkering down. Meanwhile, an Atlanta family on vacation on the island is stuck - forced, now, to wait out the storm.

"We're really not looking forward to it. We're scared but we have faith," Mary Kathryn Barron said. "It's, of course, as they're saying the biggest hurricane in history that's hit here but we're staying optimistic. We're praying; believing in God."

Those folks we spoke with were there during Irma as well. There have been seven hurricanes already this year - that's double the average.

It has certainly been an above average season so far. And it doesn't end until Nov. 30.

