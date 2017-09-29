Photographer captures epic aurora borealis

This picture, by Salem photographer Jeff Green, showcases the aurora seen in Oregon on Wednesday night. (Photo: Jeff Green / Special to the Statesman Journal)

SALEM, Ore. -- The aurora borealis put on a spectacular light show for photographers across northern Oregon Wednesday night.

Jeff Green, a Salem photographer, was one of those lucky enough to be prepared. He headed into the mountains above State Highway 22 and captured a stunning shot.

“I've seen the Northern Lights a couple times, but never as strong as last night,” Green said. “With my naked eye, I could see the lights moving and dancing in the sky.”

Green said the Facebook page, Aurora Alerts by Soft Serve News, was a great way to track good nights for the phenomenon.

"They publish updates when a solar storm has occurred and a visible Aurora may be visible,” he said. “They detail the Aurora intensity measured in KPs. Wednesday night was a strong KP6, which is very strong for our area.”

To best see the lights, he also recommended:

KP5 (on the K-index of geomagnetic activity) or above. Clear cloudless skies Darkest skies possible Far away from city light pollution No moon in the sky Face North Let your eyes adjust to total darkness for 15-20 minutes

“My mind was blown,” Green said. “I can't wait for the next Aurora event!”

© 2017 KGW-TV