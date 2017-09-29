Photographer captures epic aurora borealis

SALEM, Ore. -- The aurora borealis put on a spectacular light show for photographers across northern Oregon Wednesday night.
Jeff Green, a Salem photographer, was one of those lucky enough to be prepared. He headed into the mountains above State Highway 22 and captured a stunning shot.
“I've seen the Northern Lights a couple times, but never as strong as last night,” Green said. “With my naked eye, I could see the lights moving and dancing in the sky.”
Green said the Facebook page, Aurora Alerts by Soft Serve News, was a great way to track good nights for the phenomenon.
"They publish updates when a solar storm has occurred and a visible Aurora may be visible,” he said. “They detail the Aurora intensity measured in KPs. Wednesday night was a strong KP6, which is very strong for our area.”
To best see the lights, he also recommended:
- KP5 (on the K-index of geomagnetic activity) or above.
- Clear cloudless skies
- Darkest skies possible
- Far away from city light pollution
- No moon in the sky
- Face North
- Let your eyes adjust to total darkness for 15-20 minutes
“My mind was blown,” Green said. “I can't wait for the next Aurora event!”
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs