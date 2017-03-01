School closings announced ahead of severe weather threat

Severe weather is headed to Georgia and schools have announced they're dismissing early.

We will update this list as more closings or early dismissals come in.

Calhoun City Schools are closing early on March 1. PreK, Primary and Elementary Schools will release at 11:30 AM and the middle and high schools will release at noon.

Dade County Schools are closed all day on March 1.

Dalton Public Schools are closing early on March 1. Middle schools are closing at noon and all other schools are closing at 1 PM. After school care and all evening activities are also canceled.

Gordon County Schools are closing early on March 1 at 11:30 AM "to allow all students to be transported home before severe weather is scheduled to hit this afternoon." Car riders will be released at 11:30 AM along with elementary school bus routes. Middle and High School bus routes will begin as soon as possible after the elementary routes. After school and all other afternoon activities will also be cancelled.

Cobb County has not announced school closings or early dismissals for schools but they did canceled a siren test that was scheduled for noon because of the threat of bad weather. The test could take place on Thursday, weather pending.

WEATHER THREAT

11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb says strong to severe thunderstorms are expected across much of north Georgia on Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front.

The heavy storms are part of a larger complex of severe weather encompassing a huge area stretching from Mississippi and Alabama northward to New England.

Stormtracker Chesley McNeil said northern parts of the state should expect to see some isolated thunderstorms and showers around 1p.m. to 2 p.m. but most of the severe weather will not make it's way to the Metro Atlanta area until around 3 p.m. or 4 p.m.

Here is a timeline of what to expect.

(© 2017 WXIA)