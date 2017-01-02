Several counties under a flood watch until Tuesday

Several counties in Central and West Central Georgia are under a flood watch until Tuesday.
Heavy rain in the area with up to two additional inches of rain are expected to fall between Monday and Tuesday morning. This could lead to minor flooding.
The watch includes the following counties close to metro-Atlanta and will last until Tuesday morning.
- Lamar County
- Meriwether County
- Pike County
- Troup County
- Upson County
A flood watch means there is only the potential for flooding based on the current forecasts. Check back with 11Alive Stormtrackers over the next 24 hours as the conditions progress.
