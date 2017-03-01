Severe storms possible: a timeline of what's to come

As the aftermath of severe storms starts to simmer down for our neighbors to the west of us, we will be preparing to expect some of our own severe weather later this afternoon.

Here is a timeline of how the storm is expected to develop.

Early morning

We will be expecting a dry commute this morning with cloudy skies but no precipitation is expected until later on in the afternoon.

After 3 p.m. storms will start

Northern parts of the state should expect to see some isolated thunderstorms and showers earlier today but most of the severe weather will not make it's way to Georgia until around 3 p.m. or 4 p.m.

5p.m.-7p.m. storms in Atlanta

The Metro Atlanta area should expect to see showers between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. but it will move through fairly quickly.

8p.m.-9p.m. storms moving out

The severe weather should be to the south and southeast of Atlanta by around 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

After the severe weather

We expect to see some colder air moving in by Thursday with temperatures dropping to a low of 43 degrees.

With any severe weather system that comes in, the possibility of damaging weather after effects are something to keep in mind. This storm has the potential to bring hail, damaging winds and possibly tornados.

For continued updates check out our weather page on 11Alive.com.

