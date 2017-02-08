Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of NW Georgia until 1 am

Severe Thunderstorm Watch #31 for Northern Alabama, NW Georgia, Far western North Carolina & Middle and eastern Tennessee, valid until 1 am ET, Thu. Feb. 9, 2017. (NOAA/NWS/Storm Prediction Center) (Photo: WXIA)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of northwest Georgia until 1 a.m.

The watch area does not include the city of Atlanta or Fulton County. In Georgia, the watch area includes Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.

In addition to northwest Georgia, the watch area includes parts of northern Alabama and eastern Tennessee.

Severe thunderstorm wind gusts in excess of 70 mph, isolated large hail events and an isolated tornado event or two are possible in or near the watch area are possible.

