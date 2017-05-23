Severe weather hits parts of Georgia

A semi was blown onto a car Tuesday afternoon, according to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office. (Crisp Co. Sheriff) (Photo: WXIA)

Severe storms hit parts of Georgia Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic along I-75 and I-16 have been snarled as storms move through the central and southern portions of the state.

According to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, a semi has overturned, landing on top of a car, on I-75 south of Cordele, blocking all southbound traffic at mile marker 94.

No injuries were immediately reported in the incident.

Numerous tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were reported across parts of south Georgia over the course of the afternoon hours.

11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb says scattered showers are expected to continue across metro Atlanta and north Georgia through the remainder of the day Tuesday, and overnight Tuesday night.

He says another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the metro area on Wednesday. A flash flood watch remains in effect for metro Atlanta through Wednesday afternoon.

