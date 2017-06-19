Should you be concerned about the tropical system near the Gulf of Mexico?

(Photo: maxuser)

It's summer time and that means rain, rain, and, oh yes, more rain. Of course, there's sunshine as well, but hot weather tends to invite precipitation.

Anyway, for anyone who is deciding to take off to the tropics, more specifically near the Yucatan Peninsula, and have some well-deserved rest and relaxation, you may want to keep an eye out for what our meteorologists are calling "an area of low pressure."

So what does that mean?

Well, for now, it basically means there are a bunch of little storms that are in a disorganized group down there and if the timing and pressure are right, it could form into an actual tropical storm.

These smaller storms have an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical storm within the next 48 hours. So far, the winds are not high, and it most likely won't form into anything until it hits the Gulf of Mexico. Only then, will it have the potential to become something significant.

If you are deciding to make your way down to Cancun, Mexico, be sure to pack your rain poncho and an umbrella because the forecast for now, is rain and cloudy skies.

The likelihood that this storm will reach Atlanta is very slim. The states that should be more concerned with this may be Louisiana or Houston, Texas.

This spaghetti map shows the potential paths that a tropical storm could take, should one actually form.

These are predictions at this point, but keep an eye out so that your vacation doesn't get rained out.

