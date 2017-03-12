Snow blankets northeast Georgia

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
RAW VIDEO: April the giraffe gets a bite to eat
-
911 call leads to raid on $1M home
-
Mother Decapitated: Son's 911 Call Released
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
Parents could face charges after teen mall brawl
-
Inside the alleged human trafficking Sandy Springs mansion
-
Brawl at Southlake Mall ends with 6 teens arrested
-
Sandy Springs house aerials (11Alive Digital)
-
Man charged in Ft. Stewart murders appears in court
More Stories
-
Overnight snowfall blankets north GeorgiaMar 12, 2017, 6:43 a.m.
-
Snow and rain exit the area leaving a few clouds and…Mar. 3, 2016, 11:23 a.m.
-
UGA wide receiver arrestedMar 12, 2017, 8:47 a.m.