Snow Watch | Winter Weather Timeline

As Georgia prepares for snow to arrive from a system in the West, North Georgia areas will get the snow first. Here is a look at how the weather will develop throughout the day on Friday and into Saturday.

MORNING

The wintry weather will begin to move into Georgia Friday morning.

In the Atlanta area, it will rain lightly throughout the morning. Temperatures will be above freezing so the precipitation will remain rain.

11Alive Stormtracker Chesley McNeil said, “The models are coming into agreement that it’s likely that we’ll see snow in the area.”

The amount of snow and how long it will stick around is what’s in question, but the definitive answer is, “absolutely, I believe it.”

AFTERNOON

In North Georgia, however, the temperatures will be below freezing during the day.

11Alive Stormtracker Chris Holcomb said, in the North Georgia mountains, snow will likely begin late afternoon into evening on Friday. There could be some slick spots beginning to develop as we get to sunset and the temperatures drop below freezing.

Temperatures will be above freezing in Atlanta for most of the day; the high will be around 40.

“We will see light rain during the afternoon and at some point in the evening, temps will start to drop below freezing,” McNeil said.

EVENING

The impact on the roads during the evening commute on Friday will be minimal, according to 11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark.

The snow is not expected until well into the evening after the rush hour.

OVERNIGHT

Overnight is when we’re more likely to see accumulating snow.

SATURDAY

Saturday morning when people wake up, there could be anywhere from one to three inches of snow on the ground, especially in the grassy areas.

