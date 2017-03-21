Deadly spring storms rip through Atlanta

Lightning over Atlanta (Photo: Mark Jelinek) (Photo: Haney, Adrianne, WXIA)

A strong line of thunderstorms hammered metro Atlanta Tuesday night, bringing golfball-sized hail and winds up to 60 mph.

At least one person was killed as a result of the storms, when a tree fell on a Hoschton home between the cities of Braselton and Pendergrass.

More than 100,000 people were without power throughout the evening, according to Georgia Power.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect in dozens of counties, including all of metro Atlanta.

Dozens of trees were downed throughout the area, including in Duluth, Cartersville, Lithonia, Tucker, Johns Creek and north Fulton County.

11Alive meteorologist Chris Holcomb is calling for a 30 percent chance of showers and most cloudy skies on Wednesday. Thursday will be a cloudy and cool day with highs dipping back to the mid 50s thanks to an east wind and a "wedge" setting up.

Temperatures will climb back into the 60s on Friday with mostly cloudy skies.

