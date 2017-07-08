Storms, rains and rainbows dominate Atlanta weather

Thanks to all of our 11Alive StormTrackers for these stunning images.

ATLANTA – Clear blue skies rapidly turning dark; thunderstorming clouds dumping heavy rains in just a few short minutes; and then beautiful sunsets sometimes accompanied by awe-inspiring rainbows.

That’s been metro Atlanta’s afternoon weather pattern over the last few days, one that’s likely to continue on Saturday as a weak cold front approaches that will enhance the risk of some showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

According to the 11Alive meteorological team, the main threats are heavy rain, strong winds and hail, with temperatures reaching 90.

Click here for your latest forecast.

And in the meantime, enjoy these incredible photos sent in by 11Alive Stormtrackers.

IMAGES: Storms, rain and rainbows across metro Atlanta





WATCH | Weather cameras

INTERACT | Tell us what you see by posting on our Facebook page or Tweet using #Storm11

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2017 WXIA-TV